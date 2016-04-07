FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan sues to shut Detroit abortion clinic
#U.S.
April 7, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Michigan sues to shut Detroit abortion clinic

Mark Weinraub

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michigan’s attorney general filed a civil suit on Thursday to shut down a Detroit abortion clinic the state claims is not owned by a medical professional.

Summit Women’s Center’s sole officer, director and owner, David Lipton, is not a licensed physician, the attorney general said in a statement. Additionally, the company’s annual report to the state in 2015 falsely certified that Lipton was licensed to provide professional medical services.

Michigan law requires that medical and other professional services be provided through companies owned by licensed professionals. On its website, the firm, also known as Summit Medical Center, says “most of our physicians are board-certified obstetrician/gynecologists.”

A representative at Summit was not immediately available to comment. Summit also has a location in Atlanta. It shut down its clinic in Connecticut in 2015, according to the company’s website.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
