American Air, Southwest jets in ground scrape at Detroit airport
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 17, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

American Air, Southwest jets in ground scrape at Detroit airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The wing of an American Airlines plane hit the tail of a Southwest Airlines plane as they were to be de-iced at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Wednesday, airline and airport representatives said.

No injuries were reported from the incident just after 6 a.m. EST, airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson said.

Both planes were Boeing 737 aircrafts.

The Southwest plane was stopped and in the process of being de-iced when it was hit by the American plane, waiting to be de-iced, Donerson said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and airport police were investigating, Donerson said.

Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Detroit to Dallas-Fort Worth were accommodated with other flights, an American spokesman said.

Passengers on Southwest flight from Detroit to Dallas were also put on other flights, a Southwest spokesman said.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
