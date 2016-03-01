FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twice lucky: Michigan family welcomes second leap year daughter
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
March 1, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Twice lucky: Michigan family welcomes second leap year daughter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Melissa and Chad Croff are shown with their leap year daughters, newborn Evelyn Joy (R) and four-year-old Elian Adaya at the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Columbus, Michigan, in this February 29, 2016 handout photo. REUTERS/Henry Ford Health System/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A southeast Michigan couple is twice lucky after the birth of their daughter on Feb. 29, the second time the mother has given birth to a baby girl on that day in a leap year.

Chad and Melissa Croff, from Columbus Michigan, welcomed Evelyn Joy into the world at 3:06 a.m., the Henry Ford Health System said in a statement. She arrived 10 days after her due date.

Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, the little girl shares a birthday with older sister Eliana Adaya, who was born Feb. 29, 2012, the last time there was a leap year, the hospital system said.

“It’s a little surreal,” Melissa Croff told Reuters in an interview. “It’s kind of winning the lottery; the baby lottery.” She added that labor was not induced. Neither drugs nor a Caesarian section delivery method were used.

Currently, the couple celebrates Eliana’s birthday on the closest Saturday relatives can agree on, Croff said. In the future, the girls will pick a celebration day during non-leap years.

The serendipitous timing doesn’t happen often. Guinness World Records lists five siblings born on the same day in the United States, Feb. 20, from 1952 to 1966, according to the hospital system.

Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Ben Klayman and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
