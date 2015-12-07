Detroit dog owner charged with murder in fatal mauling of boy

DETROIT (Reuters) - The owner of several dogs who fatally mauled a 4-year-old Detroit boy has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, prosecutors said on Monday.

Geneke Antonio Lyons, 41, was also charged with possessing dangerous animals that caused a death, the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Lyons owned the dogs, which were known in the neighborhood to be dangerous and had escaped their fenced area in the past.

The child was attacked and dragged away from his mother by four dogs on Wednesday, sustaining massive fatal injuries, prosecutors said.

A Detroit police sergeant who saw the dogs attack killed three of the dogs; the fourth dog was captured and then later euthanized, prosecutors said.

Lyons was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Monday in Wayne County District Court, prosecutors said.