FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit dog owner charged with murder in fatal mauling of boy
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 7, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit dog owner charged with murder in fatal mauling of boy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The owner of several dogs who fatally mauled a 4-year-old Detroit boy has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, prosecutors said on Monday.

Geneke Antonio Lyons, 41, was also charged with possessing dangerous animals that caused a death, the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Lyons owned the dogs, which were known in the neighborhood to be dangerous and had escaped their fenced area in the past.

The child was attacked and dragged away from his mother by four dogs on Wednesday, sustaining massive fatal injuries, prosecutors said.

A Detroit police sergeant who saw the dogs attack killed three of the dogs; the fourth dog was captured and then later euthanized, prosecutors said.

Lyons was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Monday in Wayne County District Court, prosecutors said.

Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.