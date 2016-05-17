Michigan projects lower revenue amid Flint, Detroit money push

(Reuters) - Michigan lowered its revenue estimates for the current and next fiscal year by $333 million on Tuesday, but Governor Rick Snyder’s administration said it will continue to push for state funding to deal with costly problems in Flint and at the Detroit Public Schools (DPS).

“Flint and DPS will remain top priorities for the administration,” said Kurt Weiss, a spokesman for the state budget office.

The lower revenue projection, along with about $130 million in higher-than-expected Medicaid costs, will leave the state with a $463 million budget hole, he said.

The Republican governor has been seeking more than $200 million to deal with lead-tainted water problems in Flint.

The city was under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager when it switched the source of its tap water from Detroit’s system to the Flint River in April 2014 to save money.

The city switched back last October after tests found high levels of lead in children’s blood samples.

Cash-strapped DPS, which has been under state oversight since 2009, was allotted $48.7 million in supplemental state funding in March to keep schools open for the current school year. The Michigan House and Senate have passed different longer-term plans to restructure the district with the help of state money.

Sinking sales taxes were the main focus of Michigan’s revenue estimating conference on Tuesday, with officials pointing to lower gasoline prices and a longer-term shift to consumers buying nontaxable goods and services.

“For me, it’s the sales tax that’s a concern,” said State Treasurer Nick Khouri, adding that collections have fallen for two consecutive years.

State officials pegged fiscal 2016 general fund and school aid revenue at $21.8 billion, down $174 million from estimates made in January. For fiscal 2017, which begins on Oct. 1, revenue was projected at $22.54 billion, $159 million less than January estimates.