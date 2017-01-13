Explosions and fire erupt at Detroit bus terminal

(Reuters) - Firefighters battled a large blaze at a bus terminal in Detroit early on Friday morning, local media reported.

The fire broke out at the Detroit Department of Transportation facility on the city's east side, where one of the bus bays collapsed, Laura Bonnell, a journalist for WWJ Newsradio, said on a Facebook Live feed.

She said several explosions had been heard at the terminal.

It was not known if there were injuries. Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to contain the blaze, which began at about 1:30 a.m., local Fox affiliate Fox2Detroit.com reported.

It said 10 buses had been damaged and that bus travel would be affected on Friday.