Family of six dead in Michigan, carbon monoxide suspected
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
#U.S.
February 22, 2016 / 1:04 AM / 2 years ago

Family of six dead in Michigan, carbon monoxide suspected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A family of six was found dead inside a Michigan home and officials said on Sunday they believed carbon monoxide was to blame.

Four children, aged between 2 and 11-years-old, were among the dead who were found in separate rooms of the Fenton Township house, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell told reporters on Sunday.

“It’s very difficult,” Pickell said in a recording of the on-site news conference published online by local broadcaster WJRT. “No matter how many investigations you conduct, seeing young children and an entire family wiped out is a very, very sad thing.”

He said the family seemed to have a generator running in the house, some 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Detroit, after a power outage in the area on Friday. He said the husband’s father was the one who called police on Sunday.

He said an investigation was underway.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
