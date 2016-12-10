A pile-up involving about 40 cars in snowy conditions forced the closure of part of Interstate 75 northwest of Detroit on Saturday and several motorists were injured, officials said on social media.

Michigan State Police posted photographs on Twitter of cars with damage to their bumpers and several vehicles with their trunks popped open, apparently after colliding with each other.

No one was killed in the collision less than 40 miles northwest of Detroit, but some people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the tweets from the Metro Detroit section of Michigan State Police.

A spokesman for the agency did not return a call seeking further details, including how many people were injured.

Northbound Interstate 75 was closed due to the collision, which involved about three semi-tractor trucks in addition to the 40 cars, and traffic on the southbound side was slow, according to the Michigan State Police messages on Twitter.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles)