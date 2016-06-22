FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Michigan man charged with killing 5 cyclists now facing 14 charges
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 22, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Michigan man charged with killing 5 cyclists now facing 14 charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Charles Pickett is pictured in Kalamazoo Township, Michicgan, U.S. in this June 8, 2016 handout booking photo. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A Michigan driver charged with murder in the deaths of five cyclists is also being charged with five counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting said on Wednesday.

In addition, Charles Edward Pickett Jr. was charged with four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury related to four additional cyclists who were hurt in the same June 7 car crash, bringing to 14 the total number of charges against him.

Getting said Pickett was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He did not elaborate.

The cyclists were struck along the shoulder of a road in Cooper Township, 45 miles (72 km) south of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Five of the cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pickett, 50, was originally charged with five counts of second-degree murder and four counts of reckless driving. He faces life in prison on each murder charge. Getting told a news conference that four of the charges announced on Wednesday would replace the four reckless driving charges.

A judge on Wednesday ordered Pickett to undergo a competency exam at the request of his attorney. A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for later this month has been postponed as a result.

An attorney for Pickett could not immediately be reached.

Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.