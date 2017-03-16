Two Detroit police officers shot, suspect taken into custody

(Reuters) - Two police officers were shot in Detroit on Wednesday while they were investigating drug activity on the city's West Side, where a suspect was later taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt, police said.

The two unidentified officers were in critical condition in hospital after they were wounded when they approached a suspect who pulled out a gun and opened fire before fleeing on foot, Police Chief James Craig told reporters.

One officer was shot once in the ankle and twice in the upper torso, but was wearing protective body armor that likely saved his life. The other officer was shot in the neck, Craig said.

The armed suspect was found hiding in weeds in a field about two hours after the shooting, according to Detroit media. He was shot in the leg when he was initially stopped, Craig said.

Police identified the suspect as Raymond Durham, 60, through a piece of identification that he handed to the two officers before shooting them, Craig said.

Wednesday's shooting occurred about eight blocks from where Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose was shot on Nov. 22. He died the next day. Rose's killer has not been found, police said.

Craig said he was not prepared to say if the two shootings were connected.