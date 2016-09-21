A Michigan man suspected of killing his four children and critically injuring their mother was arrested early on Wednesday after calling police to confess, local media reported.

The unidentified Dearborn Heights man told police by phone at about 1:30 a.m. that he had killed his family at their home, police told ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit. He was waiting on the porch when they arrived, WXYZ reported.

Police said his two teenage stepchildren, 17 and 19, had been shot dead, and his two biological children, 4 and 6, had died from carbon monoxide poisoning, WXYZ reported.

"We don't have a lot of instances like this ... it is a very tragic situation," Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko told WXYZ. "Words can't explain what took place here."

Dearborn Heights police were not available for comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Louise Ireland)