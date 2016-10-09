One killed, eight wounded in shooting at Michigan party

(Reuters) - A man was killed and eight other people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a party at a strip mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the suspect was still at large, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. EST (0745 GMT) to a call complaining about noise coming from a large party inside a store at the mall and were notified of the shooting while en route, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a statement.

A man in his early 20s was found dead inside the store from an apparent gunshot. Eight other victims were taken to hospitals where they were also treated for gunshot wounds. None of the victims were immediately identified.

About 60 to 80 people had gathered for the party, a CBS affiliate said on Sunday.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the conditions of those injured and the investigation.