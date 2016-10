A man was killed and eight people were wounded in a shooting at a party in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sunday, local media reported.

The shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. EST at a strip mall where 60 to 80 people gathered for a party, a CBS affiliate said.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Police were searching for the shooter, reported WZZM 13, a local ABC affiliate.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)