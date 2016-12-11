A blaze in the middle of the night at a northern Michigan ski lodge on Sunday injured 12 people, the Boyne Highlands Resort said, calling it a "significant structure fire."

At the time of the fire, the lodge in the town of Harbor Springs housed 113 guests in 64 rooms. One of the injured had to be evacuated to a hospital outside of the area, the resort said in a statement.

The cause of the fire at the resort's Main Lodge hotel was under investigation by the Harbor Springs Fire Department and the state fire marshal, the resort said.

The fire brought first responders from several fire, emergency medical and law enforcement agencies, and firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing hot spots nearly 12 hours later as of 1 p.m. EST.

An estimated 40 percent of the building sustained fire damage, and much of the rest of the lodge was impacted by fire, smoke and water, the resort said.

The resort, in the northwestern part of the state, was closed on Sunday and no reopening date had been set.

A spokesman at Emmet County Sheriff's Office declined to comment, and Harbor Springs fire officials were unavailable to comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mary Milliken)