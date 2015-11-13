Michigan woman sentenced in 1998 death of her granddaughter

DETROIT (Reuters) - An elderly Michigan woman was sentenced on Friday to nine to 25 years in prison in the 1998 death of her granddaughter.

Lois Janish, 75, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in September in Genesse County Court in a case related to the disappearance of her 14-year-old granddaughter Coral Hall.

The teen had last been seen using a pay phone outside a bar in Flint, Michigan. She was calling a friend following a fight with Janish.

Over the years, Janish has made a number of statements to authorities about the whereabouts of her granddaughter and at one point admitted to killing her using a hammer.

Hall’s body has never been found, making it a difficult case for prosecutors to prove had it gone to trial.