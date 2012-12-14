Michigan governor reviewing new gun bill; stance unclear

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder holds a news conference to talk about why he signed into law, earlier in the day, right-to-work laws in Lansing, Michigan December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is carefully assessing legislation passed late on Thursday that would allow certain gun owners to bring concealed weapons to schools, churches and other areas that are currently gun-free, his office said.

Snyder, a Republican, has not said if he will sign the bill, part of a wider effort to relax Michigan gun laws. His stance was still unclear on Friday after a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school left 26 people dead, including 20 children.

On Friday, Snyder’s office said he had been planning to carefully analyze the bill before the shooting. He conveyed his condolences to the victims and families.

“He also said these situations always must and should give pause as they’re so tragic,” said Sara Wurfel, Snyder’s press secretary. “But that we can’t jump to conclusions either.”

The Michigan House of Representatives passed the bill late on Thursday in a 68-41 vote. The Senate approved it 27-11. It was one of the last bills passed during an especially busy lame-duck session.

Both legislative chambers are dominated by Republicans.

The gun bill allows concealed pistol license holders to carry guns in areas where they are currently barred, provided they get additional training. The bill provides that these places, which also include day care centers and sports stadiums, could still prohibit guns under Michigan trespass laws.