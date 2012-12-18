Michigan's governor vetoes gun bill after Connecticut massacre

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder holds a news conference to talk about why he signed into law, earlier in the day, right-to-work laws in Lansing, Michigan December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan’s Republican Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have allowed some gun owners to bring concealed weapons to places such as schools and day care centers, his office said.

The bill passed the Republican-majority Michigan legislature last Thursday, the day before the mass shooting at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary schools left 26 dead, including 20 young children.

Snyder was already reluctant to sign the bill before the Connecticut incident, but that “heartbreaking” event gave him “extra pause,” said Sara Wurfel, Snyder’s press secretary. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Greg McCune)