FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan's governor vetoes gun bill after Connecticut massacre
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 18, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Michigan's governor vetoes gun bill after Connecticut massacre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder holds a news conference to talk about why he signed into law, earlier in the day, right-to-work laws in Lansing, Michigan December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan’s Republican Governor Rick Snyder on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have allowed some gun owners to bring concealed weapons to places such as schools and day care centers, his office said.

The bill passed the Republican-majority Michigan legislature last Thursday, the day before the mass shooting at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary schools left 26 dead, including 20 young children.

Snyder was already reluctant to sign the bill before the Connecticut incident, but that “heartbreaking” event gave him “extra pause,” said Sara Wurfel, Snyder’s press secretary. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Greg McCune)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.