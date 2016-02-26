FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ousted Michigan lawmakers face felony charges for affair cover-up
February 26, 2016 / 8:13 PM / 2 years ago

Ousted Michigan lawmakers face felony charges for affair cover-up

Serena Maria Daniels

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Two former Michigan representatives forced out of the state legislature last fall for a scheme to cover up their extramarital affair face felony charges of misconduct and related counts, officials said on Friday.

Todd Courser, who resigned from his seat in Lapeer County, was charged with three counts of misconduct while in office, each of which carries a five year prison term, as well as a perjury charge, which has a 15-year sentence, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

Cindy Gamrat, who was removed from her Allegan County seat, faces two charges of misconduct while in office. Warrants have been served for both former lawmakers.

“We are demonstrating to the citizens of Michigan that no one is above the law, not even those who walk in the hall of power,” Attorney General Bill Schuette told reporters.

Schuette’s office and Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the two disgraced lawmakers last fall.

Schuette said on Friday that Courser and Gamrat both lied to investigators, and that Courser asked his staff to send out false emails to cover up the extramarital affair.

Courser had devised a plan to distribute an email falsely claiming he had sex with a male prostitute, according to the Detroit News. That claim, Courser said, would have blunted the political impact of an actual affair if it had come out.

He was charged with perjury for allegedly lying while giving testimony to a House committee, Schuette’s office said.

Both won seats in 2014 as Tea Party conservatives and devout Christians. They tried to regain their seats last year, but lost in the Republican primary.

Courser and Gamrat were not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
