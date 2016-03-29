FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan prosecutor resigns amid sex charges
March 29, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Michigan prosecutor resigns amid sex charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Michigan prosecutor facing charges of multiple counts of patronizing prostitutes, including a felony, submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

Stuart Dunnings III, prosecuting attorney of Ingham County, Michigan, said he would resign from his job effective July 2, according to the prosecutor’s office. He will be on medical leave until July 1 and checked into a residential treatment facility in Tennessee earlier this month.

Local media reported that Dunnings faces one felony charge and 14 misdemeanor charges, brought in Ingham county as well as Clinton and Ionia counties, for patronage of prostitutes from 2010 to 2015.

Dunning has served as prosecuting attorney for the county since 1997. He was re-elected in 2012 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
