Job applicant at Michigan sheriff's office arrested on sex charges
November 13, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Job applicant at Michigan sheriff's office arrested on sex charges

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 25-year-old man who applied for a job at a Michigan sheriff’s department was arrested after a background check revealed he was wanted in Kentucky on sexual assault charges, officials said on Friday.

John Wesley Rose was arrested and will return to Kentucky, where he is wanted on six counts of sexual abuse, sodomy and rape, said Paula Bridges, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Rose appeared before Wayne Circuit Court Judge Deborah Thomas on Friday and waived his right to an extradition hearing, she said.

He was arrested on Tuesday after a background check showed the outstanding warrant from Madison County, Kentucky from March, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. The warrant had not been entered into the national database when Rose initially applied for an officer position in September.

The sheriff’s office asked Rose to return to complete paperwork and finalize the employment application, and at that time arrested him without incident, the statement said.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Ben Klayman and Chris Reese

