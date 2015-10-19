Detroit pastor kills man who was threatening him with brick: police

DETROIT (Reuters) - A Detroit pastor shot and killed a 25-year-old man who threatened him with a brick after services at the City of God church, Detroit police said on Monday.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon shortly after church services finished at about 1:45 p.m., Detroit Police Officer Jennifer Moreno said. Police did not immediately identify the pastor or the slain man.

Moreno said the 37-year-old pastor previously had filed several harassment reports against the man with the police. When the man approached the pastor on Sunday with a brick in his hand and made motions that the pastor found threatening, the pastor took out a handgun and shot the man multiple times.

He died a short time later at a nearby hospital, Moreno said.

The pastor was questioned and released, Moreno said. Prosecutors are reviewing the case to decide whether the shooting was justified, Moreno said.

The Detroit News, citing two police sources, reported that the police were investigating a possible love triangle between the man who was shot, his wife and the pastor.