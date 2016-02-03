FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2016 / 4:02 PM / in 2 years

U.S. energy bill caught up in fight over Michigan water crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) (3rd R) leads a news conference about potential legislation in response to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, with Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L-R), Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A political fight over the federal government’s role in Michigan’s water contamination crisis spilled onto the U.S. Senate floor on Wednesday as Democrats threatened to block a bipartisan energy bill if it fails to include immediate aid for the city of Flint.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan told reporters that a “solid agreement” that appeared to be in hand on Tuesday now seemed to be falling apart.

“As a senator from Michigan, I intend to make it very clear that they can’t ignore the families of Flint,” Stabenow said when asked about prospects for the energy bill.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey

