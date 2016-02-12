Michigan governor, EPA to testify at House panel on Flint

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder speaks during the official launch of VLF Automotive at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, in this January 12, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will testify on the Flint drinking water crisis at a House of Representatives oversight panel next month, aides for the committee said on Friday.

The panel earlier this month held its first hearing into Flint’s lead-laced drinking water, which thousands of children are believed to have ingested since April 2014. Democrats had complained that Snyder, a Republican, had not been invited to that hearing.

The committee has also invited Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy to testify at next month’s hearing. Susan Hedman, the former EPA Midwest chief who resigned earlier this month, was also invited. The exact date in March for the hearing has not been set yet.