Legionnaires' death tally in Flint area rises by 2, to 12

The top of the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Michigan in this February 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Michigan state health officials on Monday attributed two more deaths to Legionnaires’ disease that may be related to the lead-contaminated drinking water crisis in Flint, bringing the total to 12.

The total number of cases in 2014 and 2015 was 91, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. In January, it reported 10 deaths and 87 cases.

All of the new cases were identified by MDHHS personnel from hospital testing data that was recently forwarded to the department, it said in a statement. About half of the cases were connected to the water crisis, Michigan officials have said.

Flint was under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager when it switched the source of its tap water from Detroit’s system to the Flint River in April

2014 to save money.

The city switched back last October after tests found high levels of lead in children’s blood samples. The more corrosive water from the river leached more lead from the city pipes than Detroit water did. Lead is a toxic agent that can damage the nervous system.

Legionnaires’ is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling mist infected with the bacteria Legionella. The mist may come from air-conditioning units for large buildings, hot tubs or showers.

Documents released in February show state officials knew about the Legionnaires’ outbreak and its suspected link to water system problems in Flint at least 10 months before a public announcement was made. Michigan auditors are probing the state health agency for its handling of the crisis.