Delay in Flint water response 'inexplicable and inexcusable,' Obama tells CBS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said in an interview on Wednesday that it was “inexplicable and inexcusable” that families in Flint, Michigan, were not immediately informed that the city’s drinking water had elevated levels of lead.

“What is inexplicable and inexcusable is once people figured out that there was a problem there and that there was lead in the water, the notion that immediately families weren’t notified, things weren’t shut down,” Obama told CBS.

“That shouldn’t happen anywhere,” Obama said in an excerpt of the interview released by CBS.