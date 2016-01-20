FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says Flint crisis reminder government cannot 'shortchange' services
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 20, 2016 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Flint crisis reminder government cannot 'shortchange' services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks to reporters during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House in Washington January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday pledged to continue to offer support for the local response to the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“If I were a parent up there, I would be beside myself that my kid’s health could be at risk,” Obama said in remarks at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit.

Obama met with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on Tuesday. The meeting followed Obama’s order on Saturday for federal aid for the state and local response efforts in Genesee County, which includes Flint.

“I told her we are going to have her back and all the people of Flint’s back as they work their way through this terrible tragedy,” he said. “It is a reminder that we can’t shortchange the basic services we provide to our people.”

(This version of the story corrects location of Obama remarks in second paragraph to UAW-GM Center)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.