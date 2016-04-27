Obama to visit Flint, Michigan to hear about water crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will visit Flint, Michigan next week to hear from residents about the drinking water crisis, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama will visit Flint on May 4 to hear “first-hand from Flint residents about the public health crisis,” and get a briefing on federal response efforts, a White House official said. Children in Flint were exposed to dangerous levels of lead in drinking water after a state-appointed city manager ordered a switch to the Flint River for supplies.

