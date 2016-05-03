FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with Flint, Michigan residents on water crisis
#Environment
May 3, 2016 / 5:36 PM / a year ago

Obama to meet with Flint, Michigan residents on water crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demonstrators protest over the Flint, Michigan contaminated water crisis in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with 1,000 residents of Flint, Michigan, at a roundtable discussion about the city’s water crisis during his visit to the Detroit suburb on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters in a daily press briefing, also said the president would visit a local food bank and would likely have an opportunity to meet with the city’s mayor and Michigan’s governor.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

