Obama to meet Michigan mayor to discuss contaminated water: White House
#Environment
January 19, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet Michigan mayor to discuss contaminated water: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The top of a water tower is seen at the Flint Water Plant in Flint, Michigan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with the mayor of Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday to discuss the city’s problems in dealing with lead-contaminated water, the White House said.

Obama, who on Saturday ordered federal aid for state and local response efforts in Genesee County, which includes Flint, will meet with Mayor Karen Weaver, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“The situation is anything but being ignored by the White House,” Earnest told a news briefing at the White House.

Reproting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
