U.S. government committed to helping Flint, Michigan, fix water problem: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is committed to helping Flint, Michigan, succeed in fixing the problems with its lead-contaminated water system, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

“There are significant public health consequences” to the contaminated-water crisis in Flint, Earnest told a White House news briefing.

A federal official from the Department of Health and Human Services is in Flint, coordinating the assistance being provided by the federal government, he added.