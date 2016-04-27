FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House urges congressional action amid Flint water crisis
#Environment
April 27, 2016 / 5:52 PM / a year ago

White House urges congressional action amid Flint water crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The top of the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Michigan February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Obama’s trip to Flint, Michigan next week is aimed at highlighting the ongoing need to help that community recover in the wake of its drinking water crisis, the White House said on Wednesday in urging the Republican-led Congress to take action.

“There are a number of things that the administration has done, but there are significant underlying problems that can only be addressed through congressional action,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Eric Walsh; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
