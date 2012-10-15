FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microchip Technology warns on revenue
October 15, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Microchip Technology warns on revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP.O) said second-quarter revenue was likely below its earlier estimates due to soft demand in the chipmaking industry.

The company estimates second-quarter adjusted revenue of $407 million to $408 million, down from its earlier forecast of between $412 million and $430 million.

“The overall global economic outlook continues to be poor and is adversely impacting our business as well as the rest of the semiconductor industry,” Chief Executive Steve Sanghi said in a statement.

Microchip Tech shares fell as much as 5 percent to $30.53 after the bell on Monday. They closed at $32.20 on the Nasdaq.

The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter results on November 8.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
