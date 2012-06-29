FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elpida creditors agree to forgive 70 percent of debts: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 29, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Elpida creditors agree to forgive 70 percent of debts: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Creditors of failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc ELPDF.PK have agreed to forgive 70 percent of 420 billion yen ($5.3 billion) of debts, the Nikkei business daily reported, without saying where it got the information from.

Elpida, the country’s only maker of Dynamic Random Access Memory chips, filed for bankruptcy protection in February with more than 400 billion yen of liabilities.

The company, which also produces chips used in smartphones and tablets, has been in exclusive talks with Micron Technology (MU.O), which is seeking to buy the Japanese chipmaker.

Micron has agreed to pay a total of 200 billion yen to acquire Elpida, of which as much as 140 billion yen will be used to repay debt, the Nikkei said.

Elpida will submit its restructuring plan to the Tokyo district court by August 21, according to the report. ($1 = 79.3100 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.