FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Profile of China's state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 14, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Profile of China's state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd is prepared to buy U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) for $23 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

* Founded in 1993 by Beijing’s elite Tsinghua University, the company has positioned itself as a champion for China’s technological development and has set a target to become the world’s third-biggest chipmaker.

* Controlled by Tsinghua Holdings Company Ltd, a conglomerate invested and run by a school committee of Tsinghua University, an institution that counts China’s President Xi Jinping as one of its alumni.

* Tsinghua Holdings has a wide range of subsidiaries in the technology industry, including IT services provider Unisplendour Corp Ltd (000938.SZ), Tsinghua Tongfang Company Ltd (600100.SS) and biological technology firm Chengzhi Shareholding Company Ltd (000990.SZ).

* To become a “world-class chip giant” - as described on its website - Tsinghua Unigroup has been active in acquiring and forging partnerships with both domestic and foreign companies since 2013 to get a greater foothold in the chip market, an area deemed of vital strategic importance by the Chinese government.

* Acquired Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications for $1.38 billion in June 2013, while later that year it purchased then U.S.-listed chipmaker RDA Microelectronics Inc for about $910 million.

* In September 2014, Intel Corp (INTC.O) paid up to $1.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers under Tsinghua Unigroup, in a landmark deal that provided the Chinese firm with support from a U.S. semiconductor giant on chip design and development.

* Earlier this year, Tsinghua Unigroup subsidiary Unisplendour Corp Ltd (000938.SZ) bought 51 percent of Hewlett-Packard’s (HPQ.N) H3C Technologies for at least $2.3 billion to create a Chinese technology hub that houses H3C’s networking operation alongside its China-based server, data-storage and technology-services businesses.

* Tsinghua Unigroup signed an agreement with China Development Bank for financing projects and investments worth 30 billion yuan to build a “flagship business” for China’s integrated circuit industry.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.