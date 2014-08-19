FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft cloud service Azure restored after partial outage
August 19, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Microsoft cloud service Azure restored after partial outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shadow of a man using his mobile phone is cast near Microsoft logo at the 2014 Computex exhibition in Taipei June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

(Reuters) - Microsoft said it resolved an outage on its Azure cloud computing service, which occurred across multiple regions.

Partial disruptions began as of 1.40 p.m. ET on Aug. 18, the company said on the Azure website. (bit.ly/VAqCJV)

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-based platform for creating, deploying and maintaining online applications and services such as websites and web-hosted applications. The service, which is used by governments and corporations around the world, supports various programming languages, tools and frameworks.

The company said Azure services such as virtual machines, cloud services, mobile services, service bus, site recovery, HDInsight, websites and Storsimple were down due to interruptions in multiple centers.

The core platform components were working properly throughout and only a small subset of customers were affected by the outage, Microsoft said.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
