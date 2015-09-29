FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China hands Microsoft administrative fine over Xbox venture
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 29, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

China hands Microsoft administrative fine over Xbox venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Microsoft Xbox video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEIJING (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and its Chinese partner in an Xbox game console venture have been fined by China’s commerce ministry for breaching antitrust rules but escaped serious punishment after it deemed they did not hamper free market competition.

Microsoft and Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd (600637.SS), known as BesTV, were fined 200,000 yuan ($31,430)each for failing to report to antitrust regulators that their joint venture exceeded a market share threshold that usually triggers a disclosure requirement.

Microsoft and BesTV formed a venture in 2013 to bring the Xbox to China after the government lifted a 14-year ban on consoles.

The Xbox investigation, which did not find Xbox in serious violation of any antitrust rules, was unrelated to an ongoing probe by China’s National Development and Reform Commission into Microsoft’s Windows operating system and Office software sales practices.

Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.