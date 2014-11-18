FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft issues update to fix domain privileges security
#Technology News
November 18, 2014 / 11:10 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft issues update to fix domain privileges security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shadow of a man using his mobile phone is cast near Microsoft logo at the 2014 Computex exhibition in Taipei June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp issued an emergency software update to fix a security glitch that affects domain privileges in all supported versions of Windows.

The vulnerability could allow an attacker to upgrade unprivileged domain user account privileges to those of a domain administrator account.

The update was released on Tuesday, according to information available on the company’s Security Response Center website.

Microsoft said it was aware of limited, targeted attacks that aimed to exploit the security issue at the time it issued the update.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
