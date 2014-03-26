FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft, Dell seal Android, Chrome royalty pact
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 26, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft, Dell seal Android, Chrome royalty pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Microsoft logo is seen at their offices in Bucharest March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp and Dell Inc have sealed a patent licensing deal under which Dell will pay the software giant royalties on sales of devices powered by Google Inc’s Android or Chrome software.

The two companies will license to each other intellectual property related to Android and Chrome devices, such as “Chromebooks” based on Google’s Chrome operating system.

Microsoft is locked in a battle with Google to ensure that handset makers using the free Android phone operating system pay Microsoft a license fee. Most of the larger handset makers, such as Samsung, LG and HTC, have already agreed to pay Microsoft a royalty on Android smartphones that Microsoft believes may infringe its patents.

Motorola, owned by Google but due to be sold to China’s Lenovo, is the last big holdout partly because of its trove of patents.

Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlorfsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.