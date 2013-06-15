Microsoft got more than 6,000 U.S. data requests in second half 2012

People visit the Microsoft booth at the 2013 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Friday that for the last six months of 2012 it received between 6,000 and 7,000 criminal and national security warrants, subpoenas and orders affecting between 31,000 and 32,000 consumer accounts from local, state and federal U.S. governmental entities.

The software company disclosed the data after reaching a deal about disclosures with U.S. national security authorities. Facebook Inc published similar data earlier on Friday.