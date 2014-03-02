Two Microsoft executives to leave company: report

Skype CEO Tony Bates speaks during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, California July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

(Reuters) - Two Microsoft Corp executives, Tony Bates and Tami Reller, are preparing to leave the company as Satya Nadella takes over as chief executive, according to a media report.

Bates, the former Skype CEO in charge of Microsoft’s business development, will leave immediately, technology news site Re/code reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources.

Bates, who has also worked at Cisco Systems Inc, was considered one of the potential CEO candidates to succeed Steve Ballmer, who announced in August that he would retire.

Eric Rudder, head of advanced strategy, will temporarily take up Bates’ duties and marketing executive Chris Capossela will replace Reller, the report said.

Reller, one of the top female executives at the company and co-head of Microsoft’s Windows unit, will remain with Microsoft for some time to help with the transition.

The report said Nadella, who was appointed CEO on Feb 4, told staff of the changes on Friday and the company plans to announce them publicly on Tuesday.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report.