Microsoft names general counsel Brad Smith as chief legal officer

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Friday appointed its general counsel, Brad Smith, as the company’s president and chief legal officer, effective Friday.

Smith, who is also Microsoft’s corporate secretary and chief compliance officer, joined the company in 1993 and became general counsel in 2002.

As the legal head, Smith will oversee critical issues such as privacy, security, accessibility, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion. (1.usa.gov/1M2CLwB)