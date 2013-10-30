Microsoft seeks EU approval for $7.5 billion Nokia deal

A photo illustration shows the Microsoft logo displayed on a Nokia phone in Vienna September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Microsoft has asked EU antitrust regulators to approve its 5.44-billion-euro ($7.49 billion) takeover of Nokia’s phone business as part of a push into the mobile devices business.

The deal, announced last month, includes a 10-year licensing agreement of Nokia’s patent portfolio.

The European Commission said it would decide by December 4 whether to clear the acquisition. It can extend the review by 10 working days if Microsoft offers concessions to allay possible competition concerns. ($1 = 0.7262 euros)