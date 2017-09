Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer displays Windows phones during his keynote address at the Microsoft "Build" conference in San Francisco, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Microsoft’s Chief Executive Steve Ballmer approached Nokia for an “open dialogue” for an acquisition in February this year, said the Finnish company’s interim leader Risto Siilasmaa.

Ballmer, who appeared at the same news conference, said the company would build on the recent growth of Nokia’s Lumia smartphones.