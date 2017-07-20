FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft's quarterly profit more than doubles
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 minutes ago

Microsoft's quarterly profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a tax benefit and strong growth in its cloud business.

The company's net income rose to $6.51 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $3.12 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 percent to $24.7 billion.

Microsoft's shares rose 1 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

