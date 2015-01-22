FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft shows off holographic lens device at Windows briefing
#Technology News
January 22, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Microsoft shows off holographic lens device at Windows briefing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An undated handout photo of Microsoft's HoloLens, a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images. REUTERS/Microsoft/Handout

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday unveiled a holographic lens device that allows users to see three-dimensional renderings of computer-generated images.

The device, called Microsoft HoloLens, has no wires and looks like a visor. It ups the stakes in the emerging market for virtual reality, being targeted by Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) Oculus.

The device will be available around the same time as Windows 10 this autumn, a Microsoft executive said at a presentation at Microsoft’s headquarters near Seattle.

Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
