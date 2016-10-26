A display for the Windows 10 operating system is seen in a store window at the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK CITY Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday announced a free "creators update" to its Windows 10 operating system for computers.

The update, coming in early 2017, includes new features for augmented and virtual reality gaming, said Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice president for the Windows and devices group, at a product launch event in New York.

It also lets users on mobile devices take three-dimensional photos by scanning an object as they walk around it. Microsoft also is launching "Paint 3D" to allow for the editing of photos and other designs in three dimensions.

The operating system update comes as the Windows and mobile business is struggling.

Revenue for the unit fell 1.8 percent last quarter to $9.29 billion, Microsoft said last week. It forecast the division's sales at up to $11.6 billion for this quarter, well below year-earlier results of $12.7 billion.

Nonetheless, Microsoft is riding high on its fast-growing cloud business, which companies can use to host their websites, apps or data. Shares of Microsoft have doubled since August 2013, with Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella restoring investor confidence by focusing on mobile and cloud computing rather than PCs.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)