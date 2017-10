Scenes from the game "Max: The Curse of Brotherhood" are displayed on screens during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday its new Xbox One console would be launched in November at a price of $499 in the United States.

The price is greater than its current console, the Xbox 360, but it includes a Kinect motion sensor for hands-free game playing.

Microsoft announced the Xbox One in May as the latest move in its rivalry with Nintendo Co Ltd and Sony Corp in the video game business.