#Technology News
April 17, 2014 / 11:45 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft's Xbox One sales cross 5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An XBox One is seen on display at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp has sold over 5 million Xbox One video game consoles to retailers since its launch in November, the company said on Thursday.

In January, the U.S. software company said Xbox One sales had crossed three million as of the end of 2013.

The console went on sale on November 22 in 13 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, a week before rival Sony Corp’s PlayStation 4 was released.

Sony said on Wednesday it sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and is struggling to keep up with consumer demand.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
