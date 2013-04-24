FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ZTE signs Android patent license with Microsoft
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 24, 2013 / 2:45 AM / in 4 years

China's ZTE signs Android patent license with Microsoft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The ZTE company logo is seen as a guest delivers a speech during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

SEATTLE (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp, one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, has agreed to pay Microsoft Corp a royalty for devices it makes using Google Inc’s Android and Chrome operating systems.

ZTE is the latest in a line of hardware manufacturers that have struck a patent deal with Microsoft, which has successfully argued that Android - which Google provides free to handset makers - uses Microsoft-owned technology.

Google itself, and its Motorola phone maker unit, are the most notable holdouts against a patent agreement with Microsoft. Those differences could be settled soon, depending on the judge’s verdict in a patent trial in Seattle.

Reaching agreement with ZTE means Microsoft now has patent deals in place with four of the five leading Android phone makers.

It already has agreements with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Corp, and with Taiwan’s HTC Corp.

It has no deal with China’s fast-growing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

The ZTE deal marks progress for Microsoft with companies operating in China, following last week’s patent agreement with contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, parent of Foxconn.

Microsoft said it now has Android patent deals with about 20 device makers, and 60 percent of Android phones sold worldwide are covered by a Microsoft patent license.

Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.