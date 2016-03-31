FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Microsoft details subscriber growth in cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Microsoft logo is seen at a pop-up site for the new Windows 10 operating system at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud computing platform is adding 120,000 new business customers and developer subscribers per month, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

More than four million developers are also registered to use Microsoft’s developer tools, Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the company’s Cloud and Enterprise group, said at a developer conference in San Francisco. In January, Microsoft said it had 3.8 million developers registered.

Microsoft is focusing on business services and its Azure cloud services platform is a major competitor to Amazon.com’s AWS. Both companies have huge server banks which run services and software for customers looking for added flexibility, lower costs and reliability.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Richard Chang

